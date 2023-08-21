Confirmation

Singar villagers hand over 5 accused in Nuh violence to police: Official

So far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 264 accused have been arrested, according to the police

Police in Gurugram due to communal violence

Press Trust of India Gurugram/Nuh (Hr)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Five accused wanted in connection with the July 31 communal violence were "handed over" to police by residents of Singar village following repeated appeals by police and administration, an official said on Monday.
All five accused were arrested and questioned, a police spokesperson said.
According to the police, so far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 264 accused have been arrested. Eleven people have been booked for spreading rumours on social media and one accused has been arrested.
"On Sunday night, former sarpanch Hanif, Altaf, Ibrahim Chaudhary, Tayyab, former chairman, Sakit and other villagers from Singar reached Bichhor police station and handed over five accused identified as Juber, Salman, Ansar, Rafiq and Abu Bakar to the police," the spokesperson said.
After the Nuh violence, searches have been continuing to nab the accused.
District Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata, along with Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarnia, has held meetings with prominent people from 262 villages on ways to maintain peace and ensure that the accused surrender before the police.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Law communal violence Communal clashes

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

