Monday, January 26, 2026 | 06:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Six-day 'Bharat Parv' festival to be held at Red Fort from Jan 26 to 31

Six-day 'Bharat Parv' festival to be held at Red Fort from Jan 26 to 31

A six-day national cultural and tourism festival featuring tableaux, performances, crafts and cuisines from across states and UTs will be held at Red Fort lawns with free public entry

Uttar Pradesh selected as best state tableau of Republic Day parade 2022

Bharat Parv will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government will host the annual 'Bharat Parv', a six-day national cultural and tourism festival, from January 26 at the Red Fort lawns as part of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the tourism ministry said.

'Bharat Parv' is the ministry's flagship annual event celebrating India's rich cultural, artistic, culinary and spiritual heritage while promoting the national initiatives 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Dekho Apna Desh'.

Over the years, the festival has evolved into a major platform showcasing India's unity in diversity and tourism potential, officials said.

 

The festival aims to highlight India's diverse cultural heritage, encourage domestic tourism, provide a platform for artisans and states, Union Territories, promote tourism awareness, and strengthen national integration through cultural participation, they said.

Also Read

Mantralaya building Mumbai, 77th Republic Day

Best of BS Opinion: India must find its way as it enters a new world order

Padma awards

A wide Padma award canvas, from Dharmendra and Uday Kotak to Harmanpreetpremium

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

Exim Matters: Republic Day, Customs Day and limits to executive powerpremium

Quick commerce

Republic Day boost: Ecom, qcom firms witness up to 25% uptick in salespremium

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

March of a Republic: India must find its way in an uncertain environmentpremium

Major attractions of this year's festival include a display of 41 tableaux, various cultural performances, and shows by military and paramilitary bands, handicraft stalls and state tourism pavilions.

Bihar will celebrate the makhana industry through its thematic tableau, among other states. A grand food court with 60 stalls showcasing cuisines from across India and live cooking demonstrations is also a major attraction.

The event will see participation from states and Union Territories, over 25 central ministries and departments, and leading institutions and organisations from across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The festival will be open to the public from 5-9 pm on January 25, and from 12 noon to 9 pm from January 27-31. The entry of visitors is free of cost, it said.

This year's 'Bharat Parv' holds special significance as it marks 150 years of "Vande Mataram," the iconic song that inspired India's freedom movement and symbolises unity, cultural pride and love for the motherland.

The theme reflects the constitutional spirit of unity in diversity and people's participation, the ministry said.

'Bharat Parv' is expected to draw large public participation and serve as a vibrant celebration of India's heritage, tourism potential and democratic spirit, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

snowfall, Shimla Snowfall, Shimla

Weather today: IMD forecasts rain, snow, biting cold across India

Mark Tully

India's voice to the world: Veteran journalist Mark Tully dies at 90

IS Bindra (Image: X/@kbssidhu1961)

IS Bindra, ex-BCCI president who shaped cricket's marketing era, dies at 84

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

India's arsenal might to be on display at 77th Republic Day parade

Republic Day rehearsal, Republic Day

10K cops, 3K CCTV cameras, AI glasses deployed for Republic Day security

Topics : Republic Day Bharat Parv Red Fort Indian tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 6:35 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREPadma Awards 2026Q3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance