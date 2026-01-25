10K cops, 3K CCTV cameras, AI glasses deployed for Republic Day security

The Delhi Police has put in place elaborate multi-layered security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations, deploying around 10,000 police personnel in the New Delhi area and rolling out advanced surveillance tools, including AI-enabled smart glasses and thousands of CCTV cameras, officials said on Sunday.

"Stringent security protocols have been enforced to ensure the safety of participants and spectators during the national event," Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said.

"For the safety and security, approximately 10,000 police personnel have been deployed. Pickets, barricades and other standard operating procedures are in place. Deployment plans, point-wise briefings and contingency measures have been explained to all staff, and rehearsals have been conducted," Mahala said.

As part of the enhanced surveillance grid, over 3,000 CCTV cameras equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition System (FRS) have been installed across the New Delhi area, including along the parade route and nearby locations.

More than 30 control rooms, manned by around 150 personnel, will monitor live feeds from these cameras round the clock, he said.

In a major technological push, police personnel on the ground will also be equipped with AI glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics.

"These India-made devices are linked in real time to police databases of criminals, suspects and proclaimed offenders, allowing instant identification in crowded areas. If someone's face matches our database, we will be able to detect them immediately," the officer said.

The security grid includes multi-layered barricading and multiple levels of checking and frisking at entry points. Mobile surveillance vehicles fitted with FRS technology will also be deployed at strategic locations.

Police have also identified thousands of rooftop points in New Delhi, North and Central districts to strengthen area domination.

Deputy Commissioners of Police have completed route surveys and anti-sabotage checks, while vigilance has been stepped up in high-footfall areas such as markets, bus terminals and railway stations. Preventive measures, including tenant and domestic help verification drives, are being carried out across the city.

Mahala appealed to the public to cooperate with the police during security checks.

"The seating enclosures have been named after rivers. People should know their enclosure, approach road and designated entry channel. Please do not carry prohibited articles and come with a feeling of patriotism," he said.

Inter-state coordination meetings have also been held with police forces of neighbouring states to ensure seamless information sharing and preparedness, officials added.