Centre to open 100 new sainik schools under PPP model: Arunachal minister

These schools will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools under the Ministry of Defence

Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona on Friday informed the House that the Centre has initiated the process to set up 100 new sainik schools across the country through public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Responding to a question from Independent MLA Laisam Simai regarding the government's plan to set up a Sainik School in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding (TCL) districts, Sona said, "The new school would be set up on an affiliation basis through partnerships with NGOs, private institutions and state government-owned schools to meet the growing demand for such institutes."  "These schools will be distinct from the existing Sainik Schools under the Ministry of Defence. Communications have already been sent to the district magistrates and collectors by the Sainik School Society," the minister informed.

 

He further explained that interested parties must register for affiliation through a designated web portal.

"The applications will be evaluated by the society based on compliance with its policies, guidelines, memorandum of agreement, and rules and regulations," he added.

Sona clarified that the establishment of a Sainik School is at the discretion of the Ministry of Defence.

In response to a supplementary question, he said the state government had previously proposed setting up a Sainik School in TCL region. However, the Defence Ministry had instead sanctioned a Sainik School at Niglok in East Siang district, which is currently operational.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

