Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Listen to This Article



The southwest monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1, with a standard deviation of about 7 days.

"This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on June 4 with a model error of 4 days," the Met office said in a statement.

The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

The IMD had last month said India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions.

Rainfed agriculture is a critical component of India's agricultural landscape, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area relying on this method. It accounts for about 40 per cent of the country's total food production, making it a crucial contributor to India's food security and economic stability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IMD Kerala

First Published: May 16 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

