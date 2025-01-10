Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Social media flags record low tourist numbers in Goa; what does data say?

Social media flags record low tourist numbers in Goa; what does data say?

Debunking fake reports, new data concludes that the state has witnessed record-breaking visitor numbers, both domestically and internationally. Here's all you need to know

Goa,Tourism,Beach

Goa

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Goa is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India, attracting people from all over the world to enjoy its serene beaches, captivating landscapes, and stunning architecture. This coastal state offers tourists a beautiful blend of sun, sand, and sea.
 
Earlier, many reports began circulating on social media, claiming that the number of tourists in the popular destination was declining sharply. The tourist footfall on New Year's Eve was alleged to be at a "record low." However, the latest data confirms that the viral news was fake and that the state witnessed record-breaking visitor numbers, both domestic and international, during the Christmas and New Year periods.
 
 
The data presents a picture quite contrary to what was being discussed on social media. Hotels across the state were operating at near full capacity, and there was a huge gathering at popular beaches such as Anjuna, Calangute, and Baga, according to the released statistics.
 
Unexpectedly, the footfalls also surged in the lesser-known areas like Kerry in the North and Canacona in the South.

Fake claims by Chinese agency

Time to debunk some fake reports by the China Economic Information Center that had claimed Goa was seeing fewer tourists this New Year. Many social media posts also amplified the claim that beaches and roads were empty and everything in the state was selling at very high prices in the state.

Also Read

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa government urges officials to tune in to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM

Goa govt launches 'Bima Sakhi Yojana', CM urges all women to participate

INSV Tarini

INSV Tarini sets sail for longest leg of global voyage with women officers

Ranveer

Ranveer Allahbadia, girlfriend nearly drown in Goa, saved by IPS officer

e ferry, electric ferry, electric ship

One dead, 20 rescued as tourist boat capsizes near Calangute beach in Goa

 
However, these claims were proven false as the tourism statistics and economic indicators show Goa is still the most sought-after tourist destination in India. 

Data on Goa tourism

Goa has witnessed a significant surge in its revenue. In December 2024, the state earned Rs 75.51 crore more than the previous year's collection for the same period. The state minted Rs Rs 365.43 crore last year.
 
From April to December 2024, Goa earned Rs 4,614.77 crore in revenue, which is a significant increase from last year. The VAT collection in the state has increased by 6.41%, reinforcing the state's thriving tourism economy.
 
Goa CM, Pramod Sawant also shared an update on the state’s growing revenue. In his post on X, he wrote, “Goa has witnessed remarkable growth in its revenue collection for December 2024, with a surge of Rs. 75.51 Crores compared to the same month last year. This year’s numbers reflect a strong upward trend, signaling positive economic momentum.”
 
The X post also claimed that the GST revenue grew by 9.62% for the nine months, while VAT revenue recorded 6.41% growth. Both GST and VAT recorded 8.60 per cent impressive growth.
 
Contrary to the many social media reports, Goa continues to thrive and attract a huge number of tourists, both domestic and international, offering a unique combination of its culture, beaches, heritage sites, and vibrant markets. The data suggests that despite the growing trend of international tourism, a large number of Indian tourists are still preferring to visit the coastal state, and it continues to be among the top most visited states in India, for leisurely travel.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC halts Rs 1.12 trn GST notices, offering relief to online gaming sector

Enforcement Directorate, ED

LIVE news: ED raids RJD legislator Alok Kumar Mehta, others in PMLA case

Supreme Court, SC

Plea on combining lawsuits in Mathura temple-mosque row can wait: SC

Coldplay

Coldplay concert: HC dismisses PIL seeking rule against black marketing

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Nikhil Kamath

'I'm human, not God; mistakes happen': PM Modi on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Topics : Goa tourism in india Tourist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon