Business Standard
Home / India News / Sonam Wangchuk detained again after release, indefinite fast continues

Sonam Wangchuk detained again after release, indefinite fast continues

A representative of the protesting group on Tuesday said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast

Sonam Wangchuk

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and 150 Ladakhis were again detained after they were released by the Delhi Police late Tuesday night, even as their indefinite fast continue at the police stations, officials said on Wednesday.

Wangchuk and other detained Ladakhis were allowed to go on Tuesday night but they were adamant to march towards the central part of Delhi, therefore, they were detained again, a senior police officer told PTI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wangchuk has been kept at the Bawana police station along with few others while others have been kept at Narela Industrial Area, Alipur and Kanjhawala police stations, he added.

 

Wangchuk and those accompanying him were detained by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border on Monday night for violating prohibitory orders when they tried to enter the national capital to press for their demands.

He was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago.

It was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation over the last four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and others.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

President, VP pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: Concerned about anything that happens between Iran, Israel, says EAM Jaishankar

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to to launch developmental projects during visit to Jharkhand today

Sadhguru,Jaggi Vasudev,vote,voting

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation under fire: Court orders police to do an enquiry

C P Radhakrishnan

Govt making efforts to preserve cultural identity of tribals: Maha Guv

A representative of the protesting group on Tuesday said that those who have been detained went on an indefinite fast.

He said if the Delhi Police does not allow them to go to the Gandhi Smriti on Wednesday, they will continue to sit at the police stations even after they are released.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sonam Wangchuk

PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk leads foot march from Leh to Delhi

Why climate activist Sonam Wangchuk led a foot march from Leh to Delhi

Ravi Shankar, Ravi

Extreme hypocrisy: BJP on Cong's criticism of activist Wangchuk's detention

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk and activists begin indefinite fast amid Delhi detention

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Detention of Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable, says Rahul

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk fasting Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon