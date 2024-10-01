Business Standard
Home / Politics / Extreme hypocrisy: BJP on Cong's criticism of activist Wangchuk's detention

Extreme hypocrisy: BJP on Cong's criticism of activist Wangchuk's detention

If Rahul Gandhi has a comment to make, why (does) he maintain a conspicuous silence when cartoonists are lifted in Kolkata and satirist is jailed in Tamil Nadu, BJP's Ravi Shankar asked

Ravi Shankar, Ravi

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday described the Congress' condemnation of the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and several other Ladakhis as "hypocrisy in extreme".

Wangchuk and more than 100 people from Ladakh who had marched to Delhi demanding that the union territory be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution were detained at the capital's border on Monday for violating prohibitory orders and taken to different police stations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the detention of Wangchuk and others with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi terming it "unacceptable" and saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to listen to Ladakh's voice.

 

Asked about the Congress' reaction, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar said, "I don't know the facts. I will have to check the facts."

"If Rahul Gandhi has a comment to make, why (does) he maintain a conspicuous silence when cartoonists are lifted in Kolkata and a satirist is jailed in Tamil Nadu," Shankar asked, adding that the Congress leader's reaction to Wangchuk's detention was "hypocrisy in extreme".

A Jadavpur University professor and his neighbour were arrested in West Bengal in 2012 for posting on social media a cartoon showing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In 2017, a freelance cartoonist was arrested in Tamil Nadu for allegedly depicting the then chief minister K Palaniswami in an obscene manner in a caricature.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk and activists begin indefinite fast amid Delhi detention

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi

Detention of Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable, says Rahul

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh begins for 4-point agenda

Sonam Wangchuk, hunger strike

Leh apex body plans foot march to Delhi to press govt on 4-point agenda

Sonam Wangchuk

BJP went back on Sixth Schedule promise, will continue movement: Wangchuk

Topics : Sonam Wangchuk Ravi Shankar Prasad BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon