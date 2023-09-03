Confirmation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi due to fever, condition stable

Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said

Sonia Gandhi, Congress

Photo: ANI posted on X(formally Twitter)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.
Currently, Sonia Gandhi is under doctors' observation and is currently stable, sources said.
Earlier, the Congress leader was admitted to the hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.
The former Congress president's recent appearance was at the opposition alliance INDIA meeting held in Mumbai on September 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

