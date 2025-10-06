Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ITC Hotels signs agreement with KIHPL to manage luxury hotel in Patna

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

ITC Hotels on Monday announced the signing of definitive agreements with Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited (KIHPL) to manage a 140-room luxury hotel in Patna, Bihar.

Part of Bihar Tourism development initiatives, the new hotel project was part of a competitive government bid process, which was secured by KIHPL with ITC Hotels as the finalised hotel operator.

The project is set within a 1.5-acre site, helping the company expand its luxury hotel portfolio in the state.

It will showcase "our iconic culinary and service excellence in Bihar through this ITC Luxury Hotel," according to Anil Chadha, Managing Director at ITC Hotels Ltd.

 

"Our luxury properties epitomise the culture and ethos of each destination, offering indigenous experiences while celebrating the rich heritage of the region through distinctive architecture, arts, crafts & rituals," Chadha said.

Manish Kumar, Director - Kumar Infra Hotel Private Limited, said, "It is a matter of pride for us to develop this project with the vision of the Bihar Government to strengthen the commercial and cultural identity of Patna. We look forward to our association with ITC Hotels to develop an iconic luxury project to elevate the tourism potential and hospitality landscape of Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ITC Hotel industry

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

