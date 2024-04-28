Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Southern Bengal, parts of northern districts sizzle as heatwave continues

The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 deg C above normal, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, the department said in a bulletin

heatwave, lancet

The state government already announced the preponing of the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools. | Photo: REUTERS

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heatwave prevailed in south Bengal and many parts of the northern districts of West Bengal on Sunday as the Met department forecast it will continue, particularly in southern districts, till May 2.
The day's maximum temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 deg C above normal, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, the department said in a bulletin.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
At Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district, the temperature was 44.2 deg C, followed by Bankura 43.5 deg C.
In Kolkata, the maximum temperature was 41.3 deg C, which was 5.7 deg C above normal.
In the relatively cooler northern parts of the state, Balurghat and Malda recorded maximum temperatures of 41 deg C each.
In Darjeeling and Kalimpong, the mercury, however, read 22.4 deg C and 25.2 deg C, respectively, the MeT office said.
"Mainly dry westerly to northwesterly winds at lower levels continue to prevail over the region. Due to strong solar insolation, the heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over the districts during the period from April 28 to May 2," a MeT office spokesperson said.
Due to the heatwave, roads wore a deserted look on Sunday and fewer vehicles were seen in the afternoon.
The state government already announced the preponing of the summer vacation in state-run and state-aided schools.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : bengal Heatwave

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon