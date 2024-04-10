IMD weather forecast: As heatwave continues, Delhi-NCR may see rain soon

Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road after heavy rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

As strong western disturbances descend, the mercury has dipped in a few states since Monday (April 8), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala may experience thunderstorms on April 10.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall prediction

• Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar regions of West Bengal and the Mangan district of Sikkim are probably going to get thunderstorms and moderate rainfall today.

• In Madhya Pradesh, it may rain over Katni, Jabalpur, Chindwara, Balaghat, Umaria, Seoni, Shahdol, Betul, Damoh, Hoshangabad, Narsingapur and Sehore.

• IMD stated that Maharashtra's Akola, Amravati, Nanded, Wardha, Yavatmal, and Hingoli will likewise experience rain on Wednesday.

• Moderate rain alongside lighting might happen over Northwest India during April 13-16.

• Delhi may also get rain on April 13 and 14 alongside thunderstorms.

• IMD's weather conditions gauge says that isolated heavy rains/snowfall will happen over Jammu and Kashmir on April 13 and 14.

• Dust Storm/thundersquall (50-60 kmph blasting to 70 kmph) over Rajasthan on April 13. As per the IMD, rainstorms are probably going to occur at isolated locations on Thursday and Friday, likewise in Rajasthan, because of the impact of easterly breezes.

• Isolated rainfall may also happen over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on April 13.

• According to the IMD, a few parts of the Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur divisions will probably be hit strongly at a speed of 30-40 km per hour in the next few days.

• IMD's senior researcher, Dr Naresh Kumar, anticipated that the temperature might decrease in Karnataka due to lighting and rain movement.

IMD weather forecast: Heatwaves in India

Heatwave conditions will prevail in isolated areas of Saurashtra and Kutch until April 11. In the national capital, Delhi, temperatures might increase to 40 degrees Celsius next week.

IMD weather: Future Monsoon

• In 2024, Private weather forecasting agency Skymet stated India will have a normal monsoon. Monsoon rainfall is supposed to be 102% of the extensive period average of 868.6 mm for the four months, Skymet added.

• Then again, IMD has anticipated that in the April-June period, different parts of the nation could record 10-20 heat wave days contrasted with the normal four to eight days.