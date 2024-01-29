Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya from Tatanagar to visit Ram temple

Ayodhya: The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya to run from Jharkhand's Jamshedpur to Ayodhya for devotees to visit the newly-built Lord Ram Lalla temple. As per reports, the train will run from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur to Darshan Nagar station, Uttar Pradesh.

The distance to Ayodhya from Darshan Nagar station is around 6 to 8 kilometres. Along with this, other special train services are reportedly to start from Ranchi and Bokaro city.

Dates and timing of the journey

The Tata-Darshan Nagar Express is all set to leave on two days, January 29 and February 19, 2024, from Tatanagar station. For the return journey, the train will depart on January 31 and February 21, 2024, from Darshan Nagar.

The train will stop at 11 stations during the journey, i.e., Chandil, Purulia, Rajabera, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Bokaro Steel City, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Akbarpur.

As per The Avenue Mail report, the Special Aastha trains for Ayodhya will have 20 bogies, leave at 11:50 am from Tatanagar, and reach Darshan Nagar at 3:20 am the next day.

Devotees who want to visit Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan should register with their Aadhar card and other necessary documents, receiving cards upon selection. Passengers are advised to reach the station two hours before departure.

200 special Aastha trains for Ayodhya

The Indian Railway has also decided to introduce 200 Aastha special trains from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities starting from January 22, 2024. As per the reports, the special Aastha trains are introduced in states like Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi. As per reports, the northeastern state of Assam is anticipated to be connected to Ayodhya.

Ram lalla's aarti timings

After Pran Prathistha, devotees are visiting Ram Lalla's darshan in record numbers. As per the latest timings, the Shringaar aarti will take place at 4.30 am, and the Mangala prayer will be performed at 6.30 am. The doors for devotees will open from 7 am.

As per Vishwa Hindu Parishad's spokesperson, Sharad Sharma told NDTV that the bhog prayer will be done at noon and the evening aarti will be conducted at 7:30 pm. The offering prayer will take place at 8 and the Shayan aarti will be performed at 10 pm.