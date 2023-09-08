Confirmation

SRK fever grips country as 'Jawan' gets the biggest Bollywood opening

Earns record Rs 129 cr worldwide and Rs 75 cr in India on Day 1, surpasses Pathaan

Jawan

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan’s high octane action thriller Jawan earned Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on day one, making it the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers said on Friday.

The pan-India film, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“As Jawan says, ‘Yeh toh bas shuruaat hai’. Thank you for the Massy-ive love,” the production house Red Chilles Entertainment captioned the worldwide gross figures on X.

Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by the Bollywood star. The film released on Thursday.

The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh, who had predicted that Shah Rukh will surpass his own record for the highest opening in a H indi film with his new release, shared the breakdown.

“Jawan is sensational... Creates history. Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium... Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener (Hindi films). In India, day 1 biz 65.50 crore,”  he wrote, comparing the net figure of the film with the Rs 55 crore made by Pathaan and Rs 53.95 crore made by the Hindi version of KGF2.
First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

