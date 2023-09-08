Confirmation

G20 Summit: 40 Delhites join hands with police for night patrolling

All staff, including senior police officers, are on foot round-the-clock in maintaining law and order and tight vigil in their respective areas," the official added

G20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Friday said more than 40 residents of the Gandhi Nagar area have come forward to help the city police strengthen the night vigil during the G20 Summit.
"In view of the G20 Summit, local residents of our area have come forward and requested the police that they will work with us. We have agreed as we are already short of staff. We would be taking their help at pickets and night patrolling," a senior police official said.
He further said that the citizens have been briefed and special t-shirts were given to them which will help the police to identify them.
All staff, including senior police officers, are on foot round-the-clock in maintaining law and order and tight vigil in their respective areas," the official added.
On Friday, the Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dipendra Pathak, along with Joint CP Chhaya Sharma and several other senior police officials checked the city borders in the eastern range.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 Meet G20 Delhi

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

