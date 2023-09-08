Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Delhi govt forms special teams to monitor air quality during G20 Summit

The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday

Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has formed special teams to ensure that the city's air quality remains at a satisfactory level during the G20 Summit, which will witness several world leaders take part, officials said on Friday.
The 11 teams formed for each district -- comprising the district magistrate concerned, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) deputy commissioners and probationary IAS officers -- will take steps such as the use of water sprinklers and mechanised sweeping to check dust, a senior government officer said.
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan on Saturday and Sunday.
The officer said, "The focused approach has started showing results with the air quality at a satisfactory level of 83 on Friday evening. It was at 87 a day before."

Delhi has grappled with pollution over the past few years. However, Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently said PM10 and PM2.5 -- the two important air pollution parameters -- registered a 45 per cent decline on an average in the national capital since 2014.
The special teams will focus on pollution hotspots in the districts assigned to them.
"Different agencies such as the MCD, New Delhi Municipal Council and the public works department are using water sprinklers and mechanised sweepers to keep dust pollution in check," said the officer.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why consensus among members matters

G20 Summit 2023: Delhi dressed to the nines to display the best of India

Roads in New Delhi area wear deserted look as G20 security curbs kick in

G20 Leaders' Summit 2023: Can a footnote save a G20 deal in India?

G20 Summit: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Officials said factors such as rain, which helps dust settle, also played a part. Holidays announced for the summit have also resulted in fewer vehicles on the road and cleaner air.
Rai, in a press conference on Tuesday, said the PM10 level has declined 42 per cent from 2014 to August this year. It was at 324 in 2014 and at 188 in August, he said.
Similarly, he said, the PM2.5 level has declined 46 per cent -- from 149 in 2014 to 81 in August.
The environment department has been asked to keep a watch on the city's pollution hotspots during the summit, he added.
Particulate matter (PM) 10 and 2.5 levels usually start increasing from the last week of October and reach their peak in November -- when the temperature plummets -- requiring measures to check the poor air quality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit G20 Meet G20 Air quality

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon