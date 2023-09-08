Noida Police gears up for 150,000 crowd at Moto GP, 100,000 at trade show

The Noida Police on Friday held another round of road traffic preparation review for the upcoming Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS) events in Greater Noida where officials are expecting crowd turn up in lakhs.

Officials said more than 1.5 lakh visitors are expected for the Moto GP at the Buddha International Circuit and more than 1 lakh at the UP ITS at the India Expo Mart and Centre including foreigners -- from September 21 to 25.

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni on Friday chaired a meeting to review the traffic arrangements for the two international programmes, according to an official statement.

DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, all assistant police commissioners, and all traffic inspectors and sub-inspectors including those deployed at the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS) attended the meeting, it noted.

"During the meeting, instructions were issued to have the cameras installed for surveillance on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway and those which are not functioning should be activated in time. Traffic advisory regarding the two events should be prepared and issued in time," the police said.

"Instructions were also given to traffic department to ensure inspection of all highways passing through Gautam Buddh Nagar i.e, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, and other routes. They were also directed to prepare a traffic plan to avoid congestion on roads during the events," the police said.

During the event, parking spaces should be inspected and necessary arrangements should be made through inter-department coordination with the local authorities and district administration, according to the statement.

A senior police officer said a crowd of more than 1.5 lakh visitors is expected for the Moto GP event on September 23 and 24 while a footfall of more than 1 lakh is expected for the UP ITS from September 21 to 25 in Greater Noida.

The Noida Police has earlier held meetings with officials of Google Maps and Map My India app for coordination to provide real-time traffic updates during the two events, while senior UP government officials have also reviewed preparations for the upcoming programmes.