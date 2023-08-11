Confirmation

Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day: Hidden facts about this young revolutionary

Khudiram Bose was very young when he laid down his life for this nation, he continues to be an inspiration for the youth of the future generations

Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day

Khudiram Bose Martyrdom Day

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Throughout the long history of the struggle for Indian independence, numerous young revolutionaries have sacrificed their lives and Khudiram Bose one of them.

It was on this day in Indian history that this young revolutionary was hanged to death for opposing English rule and raising his voice for the nation's freedom. Khudiram Bose was martyred on August 11, 1908, and died while holding a Bhagavad Gita.

Khudiram Bose death anniversary: Personal facts 

Born on December 3, 1889, in a small town named Habibpur in the Midnapore district, Indian freedom fighter from West Bengal, Khudiram Bose was one of those who from a very early age decided to sacrifice everything for the sake of the independence of the nation.

He dropped school post studying till class 9 and later committed all his time to the freedom struggle. In his initial days, he was seen engaging in revolutionary activities and later strengthening his anti-British struggle with his unique abilities and learnings.

Khudiram Bose death anniversary: Hidden facts

    • In 1905, Bose took part in agitations against the British during the Bengal partition.
      

    • December 6, 1907 was one of the vital dates which saw Bose in serious activity. He was involved with the Bengal's Narayangarh railroad station bomb blasts. It had taken only one year for Bose to master the practice of preparing and planting the bombs.
      
    • He went with another fighter named Praful Chandra Chaki in 1908 when the two had tried to kill the district magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Kingsford. But, things didn’t go as per plan and Bose landed up in prison. To escape British incarceration and humiliation, Chaki committed suicide.
      
    • Bose was captured by the police. He was punished harshly and given a death punishment.
      
    • Like a daring lion, he welcomed death as he sacrificed himself for the nation on August 11, 1908.

Khudiram Bose became the youngest martyr in the history of Indian independence. 

Topics : Independence Day Freedom fighters Martyr

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

