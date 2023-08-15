Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies of cardiac arrest

The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest, according to a close aide.
The 80-year-old was the founder of Sulabh International, an India-based social service organisation which works to promote human rights, environmental sanitation, waste management and reforms through education.
The aide said that Pathak hoisted the national flag in the morning on the occasion of Independence Day and collapsed soon after that.
He was rushed to AIIMS Delhi. A source at the hospital said Pathak was declared brought dead at 1.42 pm.
The cause of the death was cardiac arrest, he said.

Also Read

Barring Modi, no other PM has spoken about building toilets: Kovind

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

Government yet to come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Bihar Cabinet approves Rs 309 cr for construction of AIIMS-Darbhanga

NGT forms committee to verify facts about air pollution around AIIMS, Delhi

I-Day speech: PM Modi prescribes several mantras for future of country

150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

India has presented vision of global welfare to the world: PM Modi

India getting ready for 6G, task force has been set-up, says PM Modi

Govt working for overall development, aiming at 8% growth: Tripura CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Independence Day AIIMS Cardiac arrest

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon