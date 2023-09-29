close
Sensex (0.70%)
65964.79 + 456.47
Nifty (0.79%)
19676.85 + 153.30
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
40496.10 + 392.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.92%)
5864.25 + 53.55
Nifty Bank (0.76%)
44637.25 + 336.30
Heatmap

Supreme Court committee orders protection of religious buildings in Manipur

386 religious structures have been vandalised over the course of the ongoing unrest, including 254 churches and 132 temples

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amidst the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, a Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee comprising former judges Gita Mittal, Shalini P Joshi, and Asha Menon has directed the state government to safeguard all religious buildings from damage, destruction, and encroachment, according to a report by The Indian Express.

A writ petition filed by the Meitei Christian Churches Council drew attention to the vandalisation of between 240 and 247 churches, where valuable items and documents were either looted or deliberately burnt.

Archbishop of Imphal, Dominic Lumon, reportedly wrote a letter in June concerning the destruction of churches belonging to the Meitei Christians. The letter asserted that 249 churches had been destroyed within a 36-hour window during the violence.

The Manipur Police earlier this month had also stated that 386 religious structures had been vandalised over the course of the ongoing unrest. The 254 churches and 132 temples that were vandalised, were among reportedly 5,132 recorded cases of arson.

The committee investigated these allegations and called for the immediate identification and protection of religious structures, including churches, Hindu temples, Sanamahi temples, and mosques, affected since the outbreak of violence on May 3, 2023.

Additionally, the committee directed the state to ensure the protection of properties belonging to individuals who have been displaced, as well as those that were damaged during the violence. A comprehensive survey of all affected properties was mandated, and encroachers were instructed to "remove their encroachments" without delay.

Also Read

Meitei students' murder sparks fresh violence in Imphal: All details here

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

FIR against SFJ's Pannun for threatening to turn WC to World Terror Cup

Situation in Manipur's Imphal valley calm but tense, curfew relaxed

Slow climb up: The time it takes the poor to become middle class in India

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Haryana's bars, hotels, restaurants won't be able to serve Hookah anymore


In its recommendations, the committee advised the Supreme Court to issue "orders to this effect," adding that "failure to comply would result in the concerned individual being liable for contempt of court."

This development follows the Manipur government's declaration on Wednesday that, except for 19 specific police station areas, the entire state would be designated a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Additionally, the state government reimposed a ban on mobile internet and Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage for five days, just three days after lifting a similar ban amidst the ongoing unrest.
 
Topics : Manipur Manipur govt Church temple mosques vandalisation of statues violence BS Web Reports Supreme Court

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon