Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Publicity without public cause': SC rebukes petitioner over Pahalgam plea

'Publicity without public cause': SC rebukes petitioner over Pahalgam plea

The two-judge pulled up advocate Vishal Tiwari for filing the plea and berated the petitioner for acting without 'sensibility'

Supreme Court, SC

The Supreme Court noted that the petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, seemed to be filing successive PILs primarily for

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking measures to ensure the safety of tourists in remote hilly regions of Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh noted that the petitioner, advocate Vishal Tiwari, seemed to be filing successive PILs primarily for "publicity", without genuine public interest.
 
The bench, in its order, said, "The petitioner is indulging in filing one after the other PIL in which the primary aim appears to be to get publicity with no real interest in the public cause." 
 

Also Read

JSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court to hear Waqf petitions, decide on interim order today

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks govt's reply on plea against blocking of YouTube channel '4 PM'

Supreme Court, SC

Best of BS Opinion: Of arbitration, agreements, and artificial intelligence

PremiumSupreme Court

BPSL liquidation: MCA, IBBI study SC order to assess IBC implications

 
"Why have you filed this kind of PIL? What is your real motive? Don't you understand the sensitivity of the issue? I think you are inviting some exemplary cost for filing this PIL," Justice Surya Kant told Tiwari, reported news agency PTI.
 
The April 22 attack took place in Baisaran meadow, a well-known tourist destination in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Terrorists opened fire, killing 26 people - most of them tourists.
 
The attack heightened the tensions between India and Pakistan, with both countries taking a number of diplomatic actions.
 
India implemented several diplomatic measures, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, stopping cross-border trade via the Attari Integrated Check Post, and revoking the Saarc Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

More From This Section

car accident, road accident

4 dead, 6 injured as car overturns after crash in MP's Bhind district

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt to conduct census of Scheduled Castes from May 5 to 17

Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway set for ₹8-crore upgradation: Here's why

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Day before protest, several SKM leaders put under 'house arrest' in Punjab

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED arrests 'absconding' ex-Haryana Cong MLA Dharam Chhoker from Delhi hotel

Topics : Supreme Court Pahalgam attack Terrorsim India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon