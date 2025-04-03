Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Jaishankar arrives at Bimstec Summit, looks forward to further talks

Jaishankar arrives at Bimstec Summit, looks forward to further talks

Jaishankar said he looked forward to the conversations ahead of the Bimstec Leader's Summit

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand for his welcome. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday thanked Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand for his welcome ahead of the 20th Bimstec Ministerial Meeting.

Jaishankar said he looked forward to the conversations ahead of the Bimstec Leader's Summit.

"Thank you FM Maris Sangiampongsa of Thailand for the warm welcome in Bangkok today for the 20th Bimstec Ministerial Meeting. Look forward to productive conversations today ahead of the Bimstec Leader's Summit."

 

 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Bangkok, Thailand to attend the 6th Bimstec Summit, which will be held on Friday.

Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X wrote, "PM @narendramodi departs on a visit to Thailand & Sri Lanka."

"PM will be paying an Official Visit to Thailand & participate in the 6th Bimstec Summit. Thereafter, he will proceed on a State Visit to Sri Lanka," it added.

 

PM Modi said that he will be in Thailand and Sri Lanka over the next three days to strengthen India's ties with these nations and the Bimstec countries. He also outlined his schedule, including a meeting with Thailand counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra and attending the Bimstec Summit. He will also meet King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand during his visit.

PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Over the next three days, I will be visiting Thailand and Sri Lanka to take part in various programmes aimed at boosting India's cooperation with these nations and the Bimstec countries."

"In Bangkok later today, I will be meeting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and discussing the full range of India-Thailand friendship. Tomorrow, I will take part in the Bimstec Summit and also call on Maha Vajiralongkorn, the King of Thailand," the post added.

 

From Thailand, PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from April 4 - 6, at the invitation of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover arms, ammunition in search ops across Manipur

India Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor'; CAQM enforces Grap Stage I curbs

Startups, Indian startups

3000 startups to participate in Startup Mahakumbh 2025: DPIIT joint secy

IAF

LIVE news: Air Force pilot dies after Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Jamnagar, another injured

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and 'poor' air quality

Topics : S Jaishankar BIMSTEC summit BIMSTEC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Reciprocal Tarrifs list by countriesTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon