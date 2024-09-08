Suspected mpox case under probe, no cause for alarm: Health ministry

Business Standard
The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern

The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added. Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

A man who recently travelled from a country experiencing mpox transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the disease, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.
The patient has been isolated at a designated hospital and is currently stable, it said, adding that there is no cause for concern.
Samples have been collected from the man and are being tested to confirm the presence of mpox.
"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said.
 
The development of this case is consistent with the earlier risk assessment conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and there is no cause of any undue concern, it said.
The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk, the ministry added.

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

