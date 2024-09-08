Business Standard
UP CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1,231 cr in Ambedkar Nagar

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the 'Janta Darshan' program at the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district of the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 6,778 development projects worth Rs 1,231 crores in Ambedkar Nagar and also distributed sports kits to youths on Sunday.
On this occasion, he distributed sports kits to the members of Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal.
Addressing the public rally, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Yesterday was Ganesh Chaturthi, the country celebrated the festival with joy, on this occasion, the people of Ambedkar Nagar are getting projects worth Rs 1,231 crore, what can be more special than this."
Yogi Adityanath recalled the works done by his government to improve the law and order situation in the state.
 
"Everyone knows how UP was before 2017 and what used to happen here. Before 2017, Mafias used to run parallel government here in every district under the leadership of the Samajwadi Party and Congress," Chief Minister yogi Adityanath said.
"Voices of backward people and the poor were muzzled, poor people used to get the benefits of welfare schemes," he said.

He accused the Akhilesh government of being irresponsible and having no interest in anything other than power.
"The state government had no interest in anything other than power. After 2017, everyone knows where Mafia went one by one. UP became Mafia-free, now all festivals are celebrated peacefully," he said.
He further accused other political parties in the state of working with a policy of appeasement
"All parties have only worked with a policy of appeasement. Earlier, they never allowed religious programs like Dussehra or Durga Puja to take place without controversy. Today, whether it is the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes or the foundation-laying ceremonies for development plans like Shiv Baba Temple or Shravan Dham, they are moving forward," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.
Highlighting the welfare works of the Uttar Pradesh government, he said, "We are also going to lay the foundation for 140 tube wells. We are approving the construction of the bypass at Kathari. Every hand will have work, and every field will get water".
He further stated that the welfare schemes are being used by everyone despite their religious faith.
"In Ambedkar Nagar alone, 560,000 homes have been built for the poor. The highways and roads being constructed--will only BJP people or Hindus use them? The benefits of all schemes have been provided without discrimination," he added.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held the 'Janta Darshan' program at the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district of the state.
In the 'Janta Darshan' program, CM Yogi addressed the grievances of the public. A long queue of people was spotted during the program, which especially comprised women.
On September 7, CM Yogi along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar visited and offered prayers at the Goraknath Temple.
Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar also inaugurated the first Sainik School in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by his wife Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi.
After that, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the shooting range at Sainik School Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, where Vice President Dhankar and CM Yogi tried shooting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 3:40 PM IST

