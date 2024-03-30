Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Suspended TMC leader Sheikh 'shown arrested' after ED grilling inside jail

He was first arrested by the state police in February, and then the CBI earlier this month and by the ED on Saturday

Shajahan Sheikh arrested, Sandeshkhali

Suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Barasat (WB)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in the Basirhat Correctional Home in connection with cases involving land grabbing and financial irregularities in Sandeshkhali, an official said.
Sheikh, who is currently in judicial custody, was also "shown arrested" after he allegedly non-cooperated with the central agency officials during questioning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Even when a person is in judicial custody, he can be shown arrested in respect of any number of other crimes registered elsewhere.
"He has been non-cooperative when our officers questioned him inside the jail this afternoon. So we decided to arrest him," the officer told PTI.
He was first arrested by the state police in February, and then the CBI earlier this month and by the ED on Saturday.
According to the ED sources, Sheikh has played an active role in the multi-crore ration distribution scam and not only siphoned the money abroad but also utilised it in fishing businesses in Sandeshkhali.
"He has accumulated properties worth over Rs 30 crores and we want to know about the source of that huge amount of money. He did not answer a single question today following which we arrested him," he added.
A team of ED officers interrogated him inside the jail for over four hours after getting permission from Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.
Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.
He went missing after a mob attacked an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to search his house in the alleged ration scam on January 5.
Sheikh was arrested in connection with the attack on central agency officials.
The Calcutta High Court transferred the attack case to the CBI on March 6.

Also Read

Police complaint against Amit Malviya for social media post on Bengal CM

Lawlessness, corruption at peak in West Bengal, says Anurag Thakur

Sandeshkhali situation 'highly reprehensible': Bengal Guv in report to MHA

Sandeshkhali row: ED files fresh case against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh

ED attaches assets worth Rs 12 cr of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh

Russia committed to fight terrorism along with India, other nations: Envoy

Parents meet IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for alleged ISIS link

Court rejects Tahir Hussain's bail plea, notes his role in 2020 Delhi riots

Businesses have responsibility to build strong, inclusive India: Ambani

Afzal Ansari alleges that Mukhtar Ansari was killed, says will give proof

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TMC West Bengal Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon