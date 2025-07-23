Tired of promotional calls? Trai to launch interface to block them with tap

Are you tired of your mobile buzzing throughout the day with promotional calls and messages? Help might finally be on the way as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is working with banks and telecom providers to roll out a unified digital interface that will allow users to register, review, and revoke consent for promotional communications.
Why it matters
The move could mark a turning point in the consumer's long battle with unsolicited commercial communication (UCC). Despite earlier regulations, spam and fraud continue to proliferate through telecom networks, often exploiting outdated or unverifiable consent systems.
What’s the latest
Business Standard reported on Tuesday that Trai held a high-level meeting with regulators including RBI, Sebi, DoT, and other stakeholders.
The goal: Develop a secure digital consent framework that empowers users to control commercial communications.
Banks in the ongoing pilot include: SBI, PNB, ICICI, HDFC, Canara Bank, and Axis Bank.
The interface will allow users to digitally record, track, and revoke consents across service providers through a tamper-proof platform.
New caller ID system and pilot projects
Trai also highlighted progress in:
Rolling out the 1600-numbering series for verified commercial calls
Implementing SMS header suffixes to distinguish message types (promotional, transactional, government, etc)
Introducing a major pilot programme to transition from paper-based consents to secure digital ones
“A major pilot project is underway to enhance consumer control over commercial communications,” Trai said.
Trai’s evolving anti-spam measures
In February, Trai amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) to toughen enforcement.
In April, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) blocked 175,000 numbers following public reports via the Chakshu platform, a citizen-led fraud-reporting tool.
Telcos now face monetary penalties for misreporting the volume of spam calls and messages.
What’s next
Trai plans to fast-track the public rollout of the digital consent interface
The unified platform will be integrated with telecom and banking apps to simplify opt-in and opt-out preferences
The regulator is expected to publish formal guidelines before the end of the quarter