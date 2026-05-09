Saturday, May 09, 2026 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Suvendu Adhikari visits Tagore's home before starting work as Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari visits Tagore's home before starting work as Bengal CM

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Adhikari cited the words of the monk 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' (keep going), as he called upon people to work towards building a new Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Adhikari also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished for this day and described it as an important occasion for the state

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday drove straight to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, soon after the oath-taking ceremony and paid floral tributes to the poet before formally beginning his official duties.

Dressed in a dhoti and saffron panjabi, Adhikari said he wanted to seek the blessings of Kaviguru before starting work as chief minister.

"My official work begins after paying tribute to Kaviguru," he said.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Adhikari cited the words of the monk "Charaiveti, Charaiveti" (keep going)", as he called upon people to work towards building a new Bengal.

 

He wished for a new dawn for Bengal.

"Let us rebuild Bengal," he said, adding that this was not the time for blame or criticism.

Adhikari also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished for this day and described it as an important occasion for the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

TN Cong MLAs shift to Hyderabad as TVK seeks numbers to form govt

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister-designate Suvendu Adhikari addresses party legislators after being elected the leader of the BJP legislature party, in Kolkata, Friday, May 8, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Sonar Bangla era begins: Adhikari as WB's first BJP govt set to take charge

Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor with LoP in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Decision on Kerala CM likely in 24 hours: Congress leader Muraleedharan

west bengal police, suvendu adhikari PA killed, west bengal

Security tightened ahead of Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in as Bengal CM

Dilip Ghosh,Dilip

BJP govt to fulfil people's aspirations, Syama Prasad's dream: Dilip Ghosh

Topics : Narendra Modi Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal West Bengal Assembly polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2026 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs KKR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayDividend StocksSwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance