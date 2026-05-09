Suvendu Adhikari visits Tagore's home before starting work as Bengal CM
Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Adhikari cited the words of the monk 'Charaiveti, Charaiveti' (keep going), as he called upon people to work towards building a new Bengal
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Newly sworn-in West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday drove straight to Jorasanko Thakurbari, the ancestral home of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, soon after the oath-taking ceremony and paid floral tributes to the poet before formally beginning his official duties.
Dressed in a dhoti and saffron panjabi, Adhikari said he wanted to seek the blessings of Kaviguru before starting work as chief minister.
"My official work begins after paying tribute to Kaviguru," he said.
Invoking Swami Vivekananda, Adhikari cited the words of the monk "Charaiveti, Charaiveti" (keep going)", as he called upon people to work towards building a new Bengal.
He wished for a new dawn for Bengal.
"Let us rebuild Bengal," he said, adding that this was not the time for blame or criticism.
Adhikari also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wished for this day and described it as an important occasion for the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 2:15 PM IST