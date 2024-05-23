Swati Maliwal case updates: Kejriwal's 'sick' parents to be quizzed today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that his old parents will be questioned by the Delhi Police today.

“Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents,” Kejriwal wrote on X. This comes after Maliwal, in her statement before the magistrate, alleged that Kejriwal’s wife and parents were present during the alleged assault, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

What is the Swati Maliwal assault matter?

On May 16, Maliwal lodged a complaint against Bibhav Kumar, alleging that she was “slapped” and “kicked” in the stomach by him while she arrived at the CM’s residence at Civil Lines on May 13. The AAP, which initially promised action against Kumar, later denied any “wrongdoing” and responded by saying Maliwal was sent by the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a “conspiracy” against Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal’s first reaction to Maliwal row

On Wednesday, the Delhi CM also reacted to the episode for the first time, demanding a “fair” probe in the case, which he said had “two versions.”

Maliwal responds to Kejriwal’s comment

On CM’s reaction, Maliwal accused him of lying and shielding the accused. “After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper evidence and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit,” she said in a post on ‘X’ late evening.

BJP-AAP at loggerheads over issue

Kumar is currently in police custody and a Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Delhi Police to probe the incident.

Meanwhile, the issue has become the latest slugfest between the AAP and the BJP with the latter extending its “support” to Maliwal at a time when elections are underway in the nation. The BJP has also claimed that Maliwal’s assault row is linked to Kejriwal's wish to send a senior lawyer to the Rajya Sabha.