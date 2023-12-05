Sensex (0.63%)
Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Revanth Reddy contested from both Kodangal and Kamareddy. He won the the Kodangal seat with a 32,532 vote margin. The oath taking ceremony will take place on December 7

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress President A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy has been declared Telangana's next chief minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 7.

Congress has won Telangana Assembly elections with a comfortable majority of 64 seats out of 119. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Anumula Revanth Reddy won the Kodangal Assembly by 32,532 votes in the Telangana Assembly elections, the results for which were declared on December 3. He emerged as the prime leader in the state who helped Congress secure this victory. 

Besides Kodangal, Revanth Reddy also contested from Kamareddy, where Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) was also contesting. However, BJP's Venkata Ramana Reddy defeated both these heavy-weight leaders from Kamaredy in a closely contested election.
The 54-year-old leader joined the Congress in June 2021, leaving the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and has managed to script an impressive victory for Congress in this short duration. 

A meeting was conducted under the supervision of AICC observers and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar. These observers took the final call on the matter.


First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

