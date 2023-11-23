Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Reddy said that CM KCR has outdone the best liars and cheaters. KCR promised to complete Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara projects within a year, but it's incomplete after 9 years, he added

Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress Working President A Revanth Reddy

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Expressing confidence in the performance of his party, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief A Revanth Reddy said, "If Congress wins even one seat fewer than 80, I was ready to face punishment," a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Earlier, CM KCR had said that the talk about Congress winning the Telangana elections was mere gossip and that TPCC would not win any more than 20 seats.

Revanth Reddy addressed public gatherings in Nizamabad (Rural), Narayankhed, Gajwel, and Kukatpally, and said that Congress was seeking support in the name of the Sriramsagar project. Saying that, Reddy dared CM KCR if he would like to seek votes in the name of the Kaleshwaram project or Medigadda barrage, the DC report added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Calling on KCR, Reddy said, "If KCR has guts, he should accept the challenge." He attacked CM KCR for calling “Indiramma Rajyam” a “regime of poverty and starvation.”

Elaborating on the “Indiramma Rajyam”, Revanth Reddy said, "Indiramma Rajyam means the government of the poor, while BRS Rajyam means the government of ‘doras (feudal lords)’ and thieves. KCR deceived poor people, saying he would give them double-bedroom houses, but he only built a 150-room Pragathi Bhavan for himself.”

The TPCC Chief said that CM KCR had realised that the people of Gajwel were going to discard him, the reason why he has decided to contest elections from two seats. The other constituency is Kamareddy. Notably, Revanth Reddy is also contesting for the Kamareddy seat.

Reddy said that CM KCR has outdone the best liars and cheaters in the world. He said that KCR promised to complete the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara projects within a year but has failed to complete them even after nine years, the DC report said.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.

Also Read

If CM KCR is allowed another term, he will further loot Telangana: TPCC

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

KCR works for his family; he failed Telangana youth: Telangana BJP Prez

Telangana Assembly Elections: BRS confident of third-term, says Harish Rao

Telangana elections LIVE: Cong President Kharge launches election manifesto

Telangana elections: BJP, Congress leaders are 'Ghajinis', says KTR

Telangana will never forgive KCR for insulting Indira Gandhi: Kharge

Congress Prez Kharge accuses CM KCR of ignoring Telangana, corruption

Telangana polls LIVE: Impossible to stop Cong victory march, says Kharge

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Topics : Telangana Assembly TRS leaders Telangana Rashtra Samithi BS Web Reports revanth KCR k chandrasekhar rao K T Rama Rao

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon