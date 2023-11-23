Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Expressing confidence in the performance of his party, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief A Revanth Reddy said, "If Congress wins even one seat fewer than 80, I was ready to face punishment," a Deccan Chronicle (DC) report said. Earlier, CM KCR had said that the talk about Congress winning the Telangana elections was mere gossip and that TPCC would not win any more than 20 seats.

Revanth Reddy addressed public gatherings in Nizamabad (Rural), Narayankhed, Gajwel, and Kukatpally, and said that Congress was seeking support in the name of the Sriramsagar project. Saying that, Reddy dared CM KCR if he would like to seek votes in the name of the Kaleshwaram project or Medigadda barrage, the DC report added.

Calling on KCR, Reddy said, "If KCR has guts, he should accept the challenge." He attacked CM KCR for calling “Indiramma Rajyam” a “regime of poverty and starvation.”

Elaborating on the “Indiramma Rajyam”, Revanth Reddy said, "Indiramma Rajyam means the government of the poor, while BRS Rajyam means the government of ‘doras (feudal lords)’ and thieves. KCR deceived poor people, saying he would give them double-bedroom houses, but he only built a 150-room Pragathi Bhavan for himself.”

The TPCC Chief said that CM KCR had realised that the people of Gajwel were going to discard him, the reason why he has decided to contest elections from two seats. The other constituency is Kamareddy. Notably, Revanth Reddy is also contesting for the Kamareddy seat.

Reddy said that CM KCR has outdone the best liars and cheaters in the world. He said that KCR promised to complete the Basaveshwara and Sangameshwara projects within a year but has failed to complete them even after nine years, the DC report said.

The elections in Telangana will be held on November 30, and the results will be declared on December 3. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats, and a party needs to win at least 60 to gain a majority.