Targeted violence, collective punishment given to Muslims: AIMIM's Owaisi

Reacting to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) call to take out a procession in Haryana's Nuh, AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that targeted violence and collective punishment through demolition is being given to the Muslims.

Owaisi was responding to the violence that had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that has claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Owaisi further alleged that the government in Haryana is being run by VHP which remained inefficient in stopping the violence.

"The government is run by VHP which has shown inefficiency in stopping the violence. The houses of people who saved the lives of Hindus were demolished. Targeted violence, targeted collective punishment through demolition is being given to the Muslims."

"There is no difference between VHP and BJP and the arrest made by them is just drama. The country is watching all this."

Reacting to VHP being adamant about taking out Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh, Owaisi questioned "Will you bow down when an organisation threatens the government? The government is involved in the violence".

Also Read Till you don't fight BJP with ideology you cannot stop them: Owaisi People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi Congress just makes promises, none fulfilled: Owaisi in Karnataka Owaisi hopes Gyanvapi survey will not open floodgates for 'thousand Babris' Hope Cong fulfills its poll promises made to people of Karnataka: Owaisi DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport Rahul Gandhi's claims were true: Raut after China includes Arunachal in map 3 killed, 9 injured as car ploughs into group in J'khand's Palamu district 8 parl committees re-constituted, P Chidambaram appointed to Home panel HIT squads, sniffer dogs, beautification: Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Earilier on Monday the Haryana government had prevented several VHP cadre from offering 'Jal Abhishek' in the Mahadev Temple at Nuh. A small delegation including VHP working president Alok Kumar was allowed to offer prayers amidst high security.

Further reacting to the Muzaffarnagar slap incident, where a school teacher has asked children to slap their Muslim classmate, Owaisi slammed the accused teacher and questioned why she was not being arrested.

"She is asking other students to beat a Muslim student; she doesn't have even a little shame that she is a teacher. Why is she not arrested yet? Why is the section of the 75 Juvenile Justice Act not applied to her? There is no remorse in the teacher. The people are supporting her. If the child was not Muslim, would there be the same situation?" said Owaisi.