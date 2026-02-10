Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / AAIB seeks applications for DG, 23 officer posts amid Air India crash probe

AAIB seeks applications for DG, 23 officer posts amid Air India crash probe

AAIB is handling more than 20 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12 last year

Pilots, AAIB, ahmedabad plane crash, Air India

The deadline for submitting the applications for the DG post is March 23

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has sought applications for the posts of Director General and 23 officers.

AAIB is handling more than 20 aircraft accident investigations, including the fatal Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12 last year.

With the tenure of current Director General G V G Yughandar ending later this year, AAIB has called for applications for his position.

The posts at the aircraft accident probe agency are filled on deputation basis.

The deadline for submitting the applications for the DG post is March 23, according to a vacancy circular dated February 7.

 

Also Read

Campbell Wilson, managing director and chief executive officer, Air India

Air India's transformation is like 'Day 5 morning of Test match': CEO

Air India

Air India opens new lounge at Delhi airport; CEO says exciting time

indigo airlines, indigo

50% inspected aircraft showed repeated technical issues, says govt

Air India

AI probes crew actions in fuel-switch incident on London-B'luru flight

Air India

UK asks Air India to explain Boeing Dreamliner fuel-switch incident

Applications have also been sought for 23 director and officer-level posts, including for 8 Safety Investigation Officers.

Other vacancies are for 2 Directors, 6 Deputy Directors and 7 Assistant Directors, as per another circular dated February 7.

AAIB is responsible for classification of safety occurrences involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents, and incidents.

It carries out detailed investigations into accidents and also suggests measures to improve safety.

On February 2, the civil aviation ministry informed the Rajya Sabha that the AAIB has probed 19 accidents and serious incidents that happened in the last one year in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mahashivratri 2026 date

Mahashivratri 2026: Will Shivratri be observed on Feb 14 or 15? Know more

rahul gandhi, naravane, memoir

Rahul cites Naravane's 2023 'available now' post to rebut publisher's claim

kanpur, accident, Lamborghini

Kanpur car crash: Lawyer claims Mishra wasn't driving; police show footage

Supreme Court of India

I-PAC raids: SC adjourns ED plea against Mamata's 'interference' to Feb 18

Sunetra Pawar

Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar takes charge, attends cabinet meeting

Topics : AAIB Air India ahmedabad plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance