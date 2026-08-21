Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied permission by Centre to visit US

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday.

Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

Reddy will return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said.