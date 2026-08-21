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Home / India News / Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied permission by Centre to visit US

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy denied permission by Centre to visit US

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the US, the CMO said on Friday.

CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the US, the CMO said on Friday.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:25 AM IST

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been denied permission by the Centre to visit the USA, the CMO said on Friday.

Reddy, who is in London currently, has planned to visit the US and return to Hyderabad on August 30.

"The official TelanganaRising delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs has denied permission, saying clearence from political angle is denied," a CMO release said.

Reddy will return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston in the US, it said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Revanth Reddy Telangana indian government United States

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:25 AM IST