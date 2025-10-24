Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Telangana govt announces ₹5 lakh aid for kin of Andhra bus fire victims

Telangana govt announces ₹5 lakh aid for kin of Andhra bus fire victims

As per the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, those injured in the accident would be provided with a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Kurnool: Charred remains of a Hyderabad-bound private bus that caught fire after a collision with a two-wheeler, near Chinnatekur in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. At least 12 people were killed in the accident.(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana government on Friday announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the kin of those from the state who died in a bus fire accident in Kurnool district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As per the directives of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, those injured in the accident would be provided with a financial assistance of ₹2 lakh, state Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said. 

The government would also take steps to provide advanced medical care to the injured, Prabhakar said in a post on X.

The Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Kurnool district of Andhra on Friday after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, most of them charred beyond recognition.

 

Topics : Telangana Andhra Pradesh Bus accident

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

