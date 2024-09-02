Business Standard
Home / India News / Telangana govt announces assistance of Rs 5cr to flood-hit districts

Telangana govt announces assistance of Rs 5cr to flood-hit districts

According to the CMO, the State Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said (Photo:PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet.
CM Reddy also announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods. CM Reddy instructed authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public. He also assured that the compensation will be increased for the loss of Cattle, Goats and Sheep.
According to the CMO, the State Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre. CM Reddy will write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief. He will appeal to centre to declare the floods in the state as national calamity.
The Telangana CM also reviewed the relief operations in rain-affected areas and asked the officials to remain vigilant where heavy rains are predicted. He also ordered Collectors to set up a Call Centre in their respective districts.
He further asked the officials to set up a system at the Command Control Center to deal with the emergency situation. CM Reddy also asked the Police Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad to address traffic problems during heavy rains. He further asked the officials to take up the repair the damaged roads due to heavy rains and resolve power cut problems on a priority.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Telangana's CM Revanth Reddy on the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the heavy rain-hit areas and the damages caused by the floods, a release from the Telangana CMO said.

Further, the CM explained to the Prime Minister that the Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains and suffered huge rain-related damages. PM Modi appreciated the state government machinery for maintaining high alert and preventing the loss of life, the release said.
Additionally, the Prime Minister assured that helicopters would be deployed to provide emergency services in adverse weather conditions.
Meanwhile the IMD on Monday in its 24-hour forecast said, "Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. Thunderstorm and gusty winds to occur at isolated place in many districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana flood Cash management

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

