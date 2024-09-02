19 dead, 17,000 evacuated as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana face flood fury

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana floods: At least 19 people have lost their lives, and more than 17,000 individuals have been evacuated from various regions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to relentless rainfall causing widespread flooding. The states are grappling with the aftermath of the devastation, with around 140 trains cancelled and many others diverted, leaving thousands stranded, India Today reported. Infrastructure in ruins as floodwaters rise

The unyielding downpour, driven by a low-pressure system, has led to extensive road closures, cutting off multiple areas and leaving thousands of residents isolated. The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 others, impacting nearly 6,000 passengers who are now stranded at various stations. In Telangana, floodwaters have severely damaged a railway track, washing away the gravel beneath it.

Government response and rescue efforts

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, offering the Centre’s full support in dealing with the crisis.

Both leaders have been assured of all possible assistance as the states brace for more heavy rainfall in the coming days. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also extended similar assurances to the states.

Casualties and missing persons

The ongoing disaster has claimed the lives of nine individuals in Andhra Pradesh and ten in Telangana. Additionally, three more people are feared to have been swept away by the floodwaters in Andhra Pradesh, while one person remains missing in Telangana, according to reports from the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Evacuations and relief operations

Rescue operations are in full swing as national and state disaster relief teams work tirelessly to evacuate affected residents. In Andhra Pradesh, over 17,000 people have been relocated to safer areas, with Vijayawada alone witnessing severe flooding that has impacted over 276,000 people. The deployment of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams is bolstering the relief efforts in both states.

Hyderabad and Vijayawada bear the brunt

Hyderabad has also experienced heavy rains, with the overnight downpour leading to widespread waterlogging across the city. As a precaution, a holiday was declared for all schools in the Hyderabad district on September 2.

Meanwhile, in Vijayawada, power boats and relief materials, including food supplies, have been dispatched with assistance from the central government and neighbouring states.

Damage to key infrastructure

The flooding has caused significant damage to infrastructure, including a critical bridge near the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, disrupting traffic on the national highway that connects the two states. Several areas remain inaccessible as roads have either been destroyed or submerged in water, exacerbating the challenge of delivering aid to stranded residents.

Anger and desperation among stranded residents

In Khammam, one of the hardest-hit areas, frustration is mounting among stranded residents who allege a lack of adequate government assistance. Many have taken shelter in buildings, awaiting rescue as floodwaters continue to rise.

Rivers in spate, more rain forecast

Several rivers, including the Budameru Vagu river, infamous as the 'Sorrow of Vijayawada', are overflowing due to the incessant rains. Residents from nearby areas have been evacuated to relief camps as a precaution. The meteorological department has also issued a forecast predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of Andhra Pradesh from September 2 to 5, with similar weather conditions expected in Telangana, including warnings of extremely heavy rain.

(With agency inputs)