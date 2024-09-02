Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Rahul posts video of interaction with DTC employees, highlights 'injustice'

Rahul posts video of interaction with DTC employees, highlights 'injustice'

"No social security, no stable income and no permanent job - contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion," he said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In a Facebook post, Gandhi had shared pictures of his interaction and the bus ride (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday highlighted the issues being faced by DTC employees and said those who make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth everyday have only gotten injustice in return.
Sharing a video of his interaction with Delhi Transport Service (DTC) employees last week and a bus ride he undertook, Gandhi said on X that the DTC employees are asking the government that if they are permanent citizens, why are their jobs temporary.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"A few days ago, after a pleasant bus ride in Delhi, I interacted with DTC employees and got to know about their daily routine and problems," the former Congress chief said in his post in Hindi.
"No social security, no stable income and no permanent job - contractual labour has reduced a job of great responsibility to a state of compulsion," he said.
While drivers and conductors are forced to live in the darkness of uncertainty, the home guards who are constantly deployed for the safety of passengers have been without salary for six months, Gandhi said.
Troubled with this neglect, like government employees across the country, DTC workers are also living under the constant fear of privatisation, he said.

More From This Section

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

Karnataka BJP functionary Arun Kumar booked for sexual harassment

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

Amid heavy rain, Andhra Guv urges caution, calls for Red Cross, Scouts' aid

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh Photo: Twitter

AAP's Bharadwaj accuses Centre of 'misusing' ED in Amantullah Khan's case

Kangana Ranaut, Kangana

Emergency imposed on my film, says Kangana over delay in certification

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

LIVE: 27 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; 140 trains cancelled, 26 NDRF teams deployed

"These are the people who run India, make the journey of lakhs of passengers smooth every day - but if they have gotten anything in return for their dedication, it is only injustice," he said.
The demands are clear - equal work, equal pay, complete justice, Gandhi said.
"With a heavy heart and a saddened mind, they are asking the government, 'If we are permanent citizens, why are our jobs temporary!'" Gandhi said.
In the video, Gandhi is seen taking an Uber ride with a driver, with whom he had earlier travelled and later released a video highlighting the problems of gig workers, to the place near the Sarojini Nagar Bus depot where he interacted with the drivers, conductors and marshals last Wednesday.
In a Facebook post, Gandhi had shared pictures of his interaction and the bus ride.
"There was a meeting and discussion with the driver and conductor brothers, and bus marshals in Delhi and then a fun ride in a DTC bus. A talk with loved ones on their issues!" he had said in a post in Hindi on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt finally awoken to need for national law for gig workers' welfare: Cong

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Wayanad landslides: Rahul calls for concerted efforts to revitalise tourism

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi urges govt to take measures to prevent rising suicide cases

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi to visit US from Sep 8, hold interactions at Texas university

Topics : Rahul Gandhi social security DTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon