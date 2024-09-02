Telangana govt steps up relief, rescue measures following heavy rains

Representative Image: People in several places in the state were grappling with the situation. (Photo: PTI)

The Telangana government on Monday stepped up relief measures following heavy rains in the state which led to the death of at least nine people and inundation of low-lying areas. The affected people were shifted to relief camps at some places in the state. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp People in several places in the state were grappling with the situation though there had been some let up in the rains on Monday morning. The flood victims at Khammam, as Munneru rivulet was in spate, said their belongings were washed away and that drinking water was not available to them. Some local residents provided them with food on Sunday, they said.

They alleged that they had got no relief from the officials.

Traffic on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada National Highway was diverted due to rainwater overflowing on the road.

State Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya visited rain-affected areas in the Mahabubabad district and enquired about the relief measures taken up and about help provided to those who were shifted to relief camps.

The Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway cancelled train services, while diverting some others.

The Met Centre of IMD here said extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad district on Monday. In view of heavy rains, the Cyberabad Police here requested all IT and ITES companies to encourage 'work from home' on September 2.

Allowing the employees to work from home would minimise the risks associated with commuting during this weather, said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyberabad Traffic) in an advisory.

Additionally, this measure would also help reduce traffic congestion and ensure that emergency services are not hindered, he said.

Due to the forecast of heavy rains in Hyderabad district, a holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools, under all managements (Government, Aided, and Private) on September 2, as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the children, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over the phone and enquired about the flood situation in the rain-hit areas and the damages caused due to flood fury in the state.