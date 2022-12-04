J-K to create pool of cyber security analysts to tackle cyber terrorism

is planning to create a pool of analysts under the recently launched Policy (CSP) to combat cyber terrorism and cyber attacks.

The CSP also talks about setting up computer energy response team (CERT), a nodal agency which will ensure safer and stronger internet by responding to major incidents, analysing threats and exchanging critical information with trusted partners.

According to the official document, the government is also mulling over establishing a think tank for policy and decision inputs, an information security management system to manage sensitive data and a Centre of Excellence to combat modern-day security threats.

Further, the Union territory administration is working towards introducing cyber insurance.

The CSP along with a digital vision document was launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the concluding day of the two-day conference on e-governance in Katra on November 27.

"The Union territory of is committed to create and sustain a safe and resilient cyber space to promote well-being of its citizens and to ensure protection and sustainability of its infrastructure in the cyber security sector," the policy document read.

It mentioned equipping professionals with requisite cyber security skills and knowledge, promoting as an ideal destination for businesses that work on develop cyber security products and encourage inter-institutional partnerships to promote collaborative research efforts to tackle cyber attacks.

The Union territory shall create a pool of cyber security analysts to work as part-time security specialists of the government, advising it in combating cyber terrorism, protecting from cyber threats, simulating cyber-attacks to help find security loopholes, and assisting CERT on the ground in case of a cyber-security incident," the document read.

However, it said the government will encourage full time jobs to the analysts so that talent remains within the region.

The document said the primary mandate of the CERT is to provide cyber security related actionable information to the government, critical infrastructure agencies, private industries and general public through advisories and alerts; provide cybersecurity protection through intrusion detection and prevention capabilities and develop a cyber crisis management plan (CCMP) in line with the CCMP.

Understanding the importance of business continuity in case of an incident, accident or disaster, the government shall mandate an agency to develop a business continuity plan. In addition, Jammu and Kashmir shall strive to ensure a culture of issuing and procuring cyber insurance, the document said.

To facilitate cooperation and collaboration against cyber threats, the document said the government will create a think tank for policy and decision inputs.

"The government shall create the requisite infrastructure and set up an information sharing and analysis centre to share actionable information, develop capabilities and analyse trends to identify latest opportunities and threats," it said.

The document said the government will provide impetus to building a strong workforce of auditors, policy implementers, incident responders, data management experts and forensic personnel to provide cybersecurity related services.

"This will also include creating a pool of penetration testers and cybersecurity experts who can provide advisory services to the government and enterprises, it said.

