Telangana employees to donate Rs 130 crore to CM's relief fund for flood

The state has organised 110 relief camps, successfully relocating over 4,000 individuals to safety

Munneru River's water level has surged due to persistent rains, exacerbating the flood situation. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers, and Pensioners has pledged approximately Rs 130 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for flood relief. This amount is equivalent to one day's basic pay for all employees and pensioners.
Eluri Sreenivasa Rao, Secretary General of the Telangana Employees JAC, stated, "We are 6,50,000 people including employees, pensioners, and others. We receive Rs 2000 as basic pay for 1 day. It will be a total of Rs 130 crores approximately. We have announced to give this money to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the flood relief measures. We are going to give the letter to the Chief Minister in Mahabubabad today."
Meanwhile, the Telangana Government has released a report detailing the damage caused by recent heavy rains and floods in the state. According to the initial estimates, the total loss amounts to Rs 5,438 crore. The breakdown includes Rs 2,362 crore for the Roads and Building Department, Rs 175 crore for the Energy Department due to damage to electrical installations, Rs 415 crore for crop losses across 415,000 acres, and Rs 629 crore for repairs to minor irrigation tanks. Additional losses include Rs 170 crore for the Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, Rs 12 crore for the Medical and Health Department, Rs 25 crore for Animal Husbandry, Rs 1,150 crore for Municipal Administration, and Rs 500 crore in damages to public properties.
 
The state has organised 110 relief camps, successfully relocating over 4,000 individuals to safety. In Khammam, the Munneru River's water level has surged due to persistent rains, exacerbating the flood situation.
Congress MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy noted, "It's not raining now...But due to the flood, houses have been damaged...People have been rescued...Food relief has been provided...Rehabilitation work is also underway."
Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan described the floods as "unprecedented" and the worst seen in the region in 30 years. "We are experiencing severe floods in our district unlike in the past 30 years because of the 200mm rains. I appreciate all the work taken up by the officials, public representatives and others over the past 2 days. We could save many lives because of this," Khan told ANI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Telangana Floods rescue Revanth Reddy

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

