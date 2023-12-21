Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hope Canada will take action against separatists, anti-India elements: MEA

India on Thursday said its "core" issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country

Arindam Bagchi

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India also hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Thursday said its "core" issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing that India also hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The core issue remains the space being given to the separatists and anti-India elements, Bagchi said.
The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
India strongly rejected the charges.

India said Canada hasn’t provided specific evidence of New Delhi’s alleged involvement in the killing of the Sikh separatist leader, and the matter isn’t part of the work being undertaken by a panel established to probe similar accusations by the US.

Notably, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September publicly accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Nijjar, allegations that India dismissed as “absurd.” However, Canadian officials had shared evidence with New Delhi, including communications and phone numbers, before Trudeau went public with the allegations, people familiar with the matter have previously said.
 
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday had said that India's ties with Canada may have undergone "a tonal shift" following the indictment of an Indian national in the US for plotting an assassination attempt on a Sikh separatist on American soil.
"I think there is a beginning of an understanding that they can't bluster their way through this and there is an openness to collaborating in a way that perhaps they were less open before," Trudeau told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Also Read

Deeply embarrassing: Trudeau on honouring Nazi veteran in Canadian Parl

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat

India-Oman free trade agreement to help boost apparel exports: AEPC

At UN meet, India calls for inclusive government structure in Afghanistan

Christmas 2023: Know the importance of lighting candles on Christmas

Ukraine ends year upset over stalemate with Russia, and anxious about aid

China to keep up military pressure against Philippines as disputes escalate

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Canada Khalistan issue separatist leaders Canadian PM Justin Trudeau MEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon