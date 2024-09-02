Business Standard
Home / India News / Three arrested in connection with Pune former corporator's murder

Three arrested in connection with Pune former corporator's murder

Police suspect a relative of Andekar, who was in his late 30s, orchestrated the attack over an ongoing dispute

arrest

Two suspects were nabbed by the local police and another by the crime branch. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of former Pune Municipal Corporation corporator, Vanraj Andekar, who was allegedly shot at and attacked with sharp weapons the previous day, police said on Monday.
Police suspect a relative of Andekar, who was in his late 30s, orchestrated the attack over an ongoing dispute.
Andekar was associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) before the Pune civic body was brought under state administrator.
A group of eight to nine people came on motorcycles and attacked Andekar in Nana Peth area at around 9:30 PM on Sunday. Some rounds were allegedly fired at Andekar. He was also attacked with sharp weapons on his neck and head, an officer said.
Two suspects were nabbed by the local police and another by the crime branch, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Pravin Patil.
"Witnesses claim some shots were fired but Andekar succumbed to injuries inflicted on his head and neck by sharp weapons. An empty cartridge was found in the deceased's clothing," Patil added.

Family members of Andekar lodged an FIR suspecting the role of a relative behind the attack.
"They have named nine individuals and five others in the FIR," Patil said, adding that family members of the deceased suspect the role of a relative in orchestrating the attack owing to an ongoing dispute.
Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

