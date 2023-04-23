close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN CM Stalin to visit Japan, Singapore, and UK to attract investments

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries

IANS Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be visiting Japan, Singapore, and the UK on a week-long tour after May 20, to attract investments as a prelude to the Global Investors Summit planned the state on January 10-11 next year.

Stalin had earlier visited the middle eastern countries for attracting investments.

According to information, the Chief Minister will be meeting entrepreneurs and government officials in his one-week tour of the three countries.

The Tamil Nadu government will be making an official announcement after the next cabinet meeting scheduled for May 2.

--IANS

aal/vd

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN districts start survey on guest workers in state after CM seeks info

Oscars 2023: CM Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Singapore arrivals two-thirds pre-Covid level as Indian visitors surge 350%

Tea planters suffering from shortage, crop loss, falling prices in Tripura

Youth programme, meeting church leaders on PM's calendar for Kerala visit

Rajeev Bindal appointed Himachal BJP president, replacing Suresh Kashyap

DCW seeks FIR details on sexual harassment allegation against WFI president

Rajasthan govt plans to develop 23 old airstrips on PPP mode: Tourism Min

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin mk stalin Japan Singapore Investment

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Rajeev Bindal appointed Himachal BJP president, replacing Suresh Kashyap

BJP
2 min read

DCW seeks FIR details on sexual harassment allegation against WFI president

Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions
2 min read

Keep Calm & Carry On: UK tests first-ever phone-based emergency alert

The big hangup: Here's why the future is not just your smartphone
4 min read

Fox's settlement with Dominion on defamation unlikely to cost it $787.5 mn

Dollar, US, $
4 min read

Rajasthan govt plans to develop 23 old airstrips on PPP mode: Tourism Min

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Fugitive preacher Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, says Punjab Police

(File Photo) Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh as police launch an operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, on Saturday.
3 min read
Premium

Navy, DRDO conduct maiden flight trial of interceptor ballistic missile

India conducts successful trial of BMD interceptor missile
2 min read

Govt likely to announce retail trade policy, accident insurance scheme soon

trade policy
2 min read

Centre to release new Rs 100 coin to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Narendra Modi
2 min read

LIVE: Amritpal Singh likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam

Amritpal Singh
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon