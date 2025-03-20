Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tin sheets erected on sides of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad

Tin sheets erected on sides of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad

The decision was taken by the district administration two days ago when collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the tomb at Khultabad with ASI officials

Aurangzeb

Tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night | (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid demands that the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb situated in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.

The decision was taken by the district administration two days ago when collector Dilip Swami and Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod visited the tomb at Khultabad with ASI officials.

Tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said. A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, a senior district official said.

 

"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI.

A protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The 17th century Mughal emperor is in focus in the aftermath of the success of the Hindi language film 'Chhaava' on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, second ruler of the Maratha state, who was brutally executed on Aurangzeb's orders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aurangzeb Nagpur Maharashtra Maharashtra Police

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

