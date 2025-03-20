Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

Nagpur violence: Curfew continues for third day, 69 people arrested so far

Violence erupted in Nagpur on Monday night after rumours spread that a 'Chadar' with Quranic verses had been burned during a protest. Clashes escalated, as police struggled to restore order

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST

Curfew remained in effect for a third consecutive day across 10 areas of Nagpur on Thursday, as authorities worked to contain the fallout from violent clashes that erupted on March 17. Police have arrested 69 people so far in connection with the unrest.
 
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam has promised strict action against those responsible. Kadam said that rioters dared to attack police personnel. “We will show what is meant by fear of the police. They will not be spared,” he said.
 
On March 17, mobs vandalised vehicles, threw petrol bombs and stones at police, and attacked houses. Thirty-three police personnel, including three senior officers, were injured. The situation remains tense, and police are keeping a close watch.
 
 
What happened on Monday night?
 
On Monday night, violence erupted in Nagpur after rumours spread that a ‘Chadar’ with verses of Quran on it had been burned during a protest. The protest was organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to demand the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb. As the rumours spread, crowds attacked different areas, hurting people and damaging property.

According to a PTI report, the trouble began around 7.30 pm in central Nagpur. Protesters threw stones at the police, injuring six people and three officers. Later, around 10.30 pm, more violence broke out in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road. Mobs burned vehicles, damaged houses, and even attacked a clinic, eyewitnesses said.  Read: Nagpur violence: MDP leader Fahim Khan arrested for leading protest
 
Maharashtra CM denied rumours 
 
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed rumours that a ‘chadar’ or cloth with Quranic verses was burned during a protest in Nagpur. He also vowed strict action against those who attacked the police during the violence, saying they would be “dug out from their hiding places”.
 
“Such people will be given the strictest possible punishment. Those who have attacked police in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. We will not spare them,” CM said. 
 
Fadnavis also promised to take strict action against those who spread the misinformation that led to the unrest in the city. “Nagpur is calm now. The city is known for peace. There has been no riot in the city since 1992. The violence was a planned incident by certain people. Only a replica of Aurangzeb's tomb was burnt during the VHP protest. No ‘ayat’ were burnt. We have verified that. But rumours were spread deliberately. Those who spread rumours to hurt social harmony will be dealt with sternly. Some people have been arrested,” Fadnavis said. 

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Nagpur Religious controversy Clashes

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

