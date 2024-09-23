Tirupati Temple 'purified' amid row over alleged animal fat in ladoos

The Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, one of Hinduism's holiest shrines, underwent a 'purification ritual' on Monday following a controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used to prepare ladoos, the sacred offerings distributed to devotees, reported NDTV.

A team of priests conducted a 'maha shani homam', a ritual believed to cleanse the temple and restore the sanctity of the ladoos, after reports surfaced claiming that fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat) had been found in the ghee. Temple officials said that the ceremony aimed to "ward off the ill-effects of adulteration" and ensure the well-being of devotees.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam (TTD) Shamala Rao and other officials of the Board participated in the Homamam along with the… #WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) organised a Maha Shanti Homam in the wake of Laddu Prasadam row.Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam (TTD) Shamala Rao and other officials of the Board participated in the Homamam along with the… pic.twitter.com/Gkh7JFeljT September 23, 2024



Syamala Rao, the executive officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the government body managing the temple, said the four-hour ritual, which began at 6 am, was focused on the kitchen where the laddoos are prepared. Rao also noted that a new procurement system for ‘pure cow ghee’ had been introduced, improving the taste of the prasadam.



The controversy began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) raised concerns, citing a lab report from Gujarat indicating the presence of animal fat in the temple’s ghee. Naidu ordered a special police investigation into the matter, fuelling a political row. He also declared that non-Hindus would no longer be allowed on the temple’s management board, citing questionable practices over the past five years.



Naidu’s accusations extended to former TTD Chairperson Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, a member of the YSR Congress, as well as ex-TTD Executive Officer Dharma Reddy. The Chief Minister alleged mismanagement and favouritism in senior appointments under the previous administration, charges that Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has denied.



In response, Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Naidu of being a "pathological liar" and using the controversy for political gain. He defended the temple’s practices, stating that a tanker containing potentially adulterated ghee had been rejected upon arrival in July. Reddy added that the TTD had long-standing protocols in place, with samples from every tanker rigorously tested to ensure the purity of the ghee.



Reddy pointed to disclaimers in the lab report that suggested the findings could be invalid if the milk fat came from cows fed high levels of vegetable oils. He criticised the report as "false" and accused Naidu of manipulating religious sentiment for political purposes.



Meanwhile, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan, Naidu’s deputy, has embarked on an 11-day fast as penance, calling for accountability. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is allied with Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party at the national level, has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter, supervised by the Supreme Court.



Kalyan, who began his fast on Sunday at a Venkateswara temple in Guntur, questioned the muted reaction to the scandal, saying, "If a church or mosque were involved, this would have caused a national uproar. Why are Hindus expected to stay silent on such issues?"



The central government has also taken notice, with Health Minister JP Nadda requesting a detailed report and Food Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasising that the issue of the temple's alleged desecration will be taken seriously. A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking an independent investigation into the allegations, citing Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.



The Tirupati temple’s kitchen prepares around 300,000 ladoos daily, using approximately 1,500 kg of ghee along with cashew nuts, raisins, cardamoms, gram flour, and sugar. Reports suggest that the ghee in question was procured from a supplier in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.