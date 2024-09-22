Business Standard
BJYM activists protest at Jagan's residence over laddu adulteration issue

Guntur Superintendent of Police Satish Kumars said some BJYM activists were taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident

Jagan Mohan Reddy

The EO reportedly submitted a preliminary report on the issue of adulteration to the Chief Minister Photo: X@ysjagan

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Mild tension prevailed at the residence of YSRCP leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli after some of the BJYM workers staged a protest over the issue of adulterated ghee being used in making the famous Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during previous regime.
The workers squatted infront of the residence of former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and raised slogans against him. They also sprinkled saffron colour on the walls, according to TV visuals.
Guntur Superintendent of Police Satish Kumars said some BJYM activists were taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident.
 
The temple body managing the super-rich shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Tirumala hills, on September 20 revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, echoing claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu a few days ago.
Meanwhile, TTD sources said Executive Officer Shyamala Rao on Sunday met Chandrababu Naidu and invited him for Srivari Brahmotsavam (annual celebrations during Dussehra).
The EO reportedly submitted a preliminary report on the issue of adulteration to the Chief Minister.
However, the opposition YSR Congress vehemently denied the allegations.

