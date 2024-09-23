Business Standard
Delhi court seeks police's reply on IM founder Bhatkal's plea for parole

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed Special Cell of Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

A Delhi court on Monday sought response from the city police on an application of Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal, accused of conspiring to wage war against India, seeking custody parole.
Bhatkal, currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail here, has requested custody parole to meet his ailing mother, claiming that she recently underwent cardiac surgery.
Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh directed Special Cell of Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday.
Bhatkal is accused in several cases of terrorism, including one related to conspiring to wage war against India in 2012 and another in connection to the September 2008 serial blasts in Delhi that claimed 26 lives and left 135 people injured.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi court Police Yasin Bhatkal Indian Mujahideen

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

