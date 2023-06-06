TN CM lauds IFS official for winning UNESCO award for biosphere management

An IFS officer Jagdish S Bakan who won the prestigious Michel Batisse award 2023 for biosphere reserve management from UNESCO was lauded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday for his remarkable achievement.

The 2017 batch officer of the Indian Forest Service is currently the director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

The USD 12,000 award is given in memory of Dr Michel Batisse for outstanding achievement in the management of biosphere reserves in line with the recommendations of the Seville Strategy.

"Ramanathapuram district forest officer and director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve @jagdishbakanIFS has been selected for #BiosphereReserveManagement #MichelBatisseAward for Biosphere Reserve Management of UNESCO and brought laurels to Tamil Nadu. Congratulations to him," the chief minister said in a tweet.

"I feel proud to hear him say that the award has been possible due to the marine elite force created by our government," he said.

Bakan will visit Paris on June 14 to present his case study at the award ceremony.

