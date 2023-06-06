close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN CM lauds IFS official for winning UNESCO award for biosphere management

An IFS officer Jagdish S Bakan who won the prestigious Michel Batisse award 2023 for biosphere reserve management from UNESCO was lauded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Press Trust of India Chennai
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the inauguration of D.A.V. School, at Pallikaranai, in Chennai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An IFS officer Jagdish S Bakan who won the prestigious Michel Batisse award 2023 for biosphere reserve management from UNESCO was lauded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday for his remarkable achievement.

The 2017 batch officer of the Indian Forest Service is currently the director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

The USD 12,000 award is given in memory of Dr Michel Batisse for outstanding achievement in the management of biosphere reserves in line with the recommendations of the Seville Strategy.

"Ramanathapuram district forest officer and director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve @jagdishbakanIFS has been selected for #BiosphereReserveManagement #MichelBatisseAward for Biosphere Reserve Management of UNESCO and brought laurels to Tamil Nadu. Congratulations to him," the chief minister said in a tweet.

"I feel proud to hear him say that the award has been possible due to the marine elite force created by our government," he said.

Bakan will visit Paris on June 14 to present his case study at the award ceremony.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu CM's son Udhayanidhi Stalin sworn in as minister in cabinet

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Stalin announces financial assistance for Balasore train accident victims

Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Solve road, housing-related problems promptly: Smriti Irani to officials

Technical survey of Gurdaspur-Jammu gas pipeline complete: Housing Minister

Odisha govt revises death toll in Balasore triple train crash to 288

Govt to build 25 km highway in Nagaland to improve northeast connectivity

9 held for illegal India stay, 65 such detentions in 3 weeks: Noida Police

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon