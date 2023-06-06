close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to build 25 km highway in Nagaland to improve northeast connectivity

The government is building a 25-km two-lane highway project in Nagaland to improve connectivity to northeastern states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is building a 25-km two-lane highway project in Nagaland to improve connectivity to northeastern states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

"We are currently undertaking the development of a 25 km two-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of package-3," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

The main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighbouring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters.

In a separate statement, the minister said the government is engaged in the four-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar Bypass, in Maharashtra.

The work is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, he said.

"This transformative project holds immense social significance, as it will serve as a dedicated route, or 'Marg,' for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi on foot," Gadkari said.

Also Read

Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state

As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks

Ahead of assembly elections, police beefed up security across Nagaland

Nagaland polls: Borders sealed, security arrangements done ahead of voting

Nagaland braces for tough contest as polling set to be held tomorrow

9 held for illegal India stay, 65 such detentions in 3 weeks: Noida Police

Odisha train crash: Railway Minister Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials

PM Modi's school restored to serve as centre of inspiration for children

Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS

Train accident: For missing persons' kin, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is last hope

He said one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to substantially reduce travel time between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, two major religious towns in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates various noteworthy techniques to minimise the carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Nagaland Northeast India

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon