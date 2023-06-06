Govt to build 25 km highway in Nagaland to improve northeast connectivity

The government is building a 25-km two-lane highway project in Nagaland to improve connectivity to northeastern states, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.

"We are currently undertaking the development of a 25 km two-lane highway with hard shoulders, spanning from Chakabama to Zunheboto, as part of package-3," the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

The main aim of this project is to bolster connectivity with neighbouring states in the northeast region, offering efficient, sustainable and economical transportation options for all commuters.

In a separate statement, the minister said the government is engaged in the four-laning of the Sinnar-Shirdi section of NH-160, including the construction of the Sinnar Bypass, in Maharashtra.

The work is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, he said.

"This transformative project holds immense social significance, as it will serve as a dedicated route, or 'Marg,' for Sai Baba devotees making their pilgrimage to Shirdi on foot," Gadkari said.

Also Read Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks Ahead of assembly elections, police beefed up security across Nagaland Nagaland polls: Borders sealed, security arrangements done ahead of voting Nagaland braces for tough contest as polling set to be held tomorrow 9 held for illegal India stay, 65 such detentions in 3 weeks: Noida Police Odisha train crash: Railway Minister Vaishnaw holds meetings with officials PM Modi's school restored to serve as centre of inspiration for children Thwarted malware attack on e-Hospital services, no data breach: AIIMS Train accident: For missing persons' kin, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is last hope

He said one of the primary objectives of this initiative is to substantially reduce travel time between Shirdi and Nashik/Trimbakeshwar, two major religious towns in Maharashtra.

Furthermore, in line with our steadfast commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates various noteworthy techniques to minimise the carbon footprint and alleviate traffic congestion.